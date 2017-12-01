Top Stories
Jay Z Gets Candid About Cheating on Beyonce

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Joins Her on the Red Carpet!

Kaley Cuoco is Engaged to Karl Cook - Watch Her Emotional Reaction!

Rihanna Is Getting a Fun Honor in Barbados!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 8:00 am

Thandie Newton Can't Stand Being Called a MILF

Thandie Newton flashes a smile in a chic black and gold jacket as she leaves her hotel on Thursday afternoon (November 30) in New York City.

Earlier that day, the 45-year-old Westworld actress was spotted posing for a photoshoot in a white trench coat while out on the streets of the city.

During a recent interview with Allure, Thandie opened up about joining the RoC “For Your Age”campaign and shared one of the terms she can’t stand the most.

“One of the things I find most offensive is the term MILF,” Thandie said. “The first time I was put in that category I was sick to my stomach.

Thandie is mom to three kids – Ripley, 16, Nico, 13, and Booker, 3 – with husband Ol Parker.

“It’s so disgusting because it objectifies women and that qualifier — a mother I’d like to f-word?” Thandie continued. “Like it would be a favor to an older woman? Unfortunately, it gets a cute abbreviation, and you see it everywhere online.”

Read more from Thandie‘s interview at Allure.com.

10+ pictures inside of Thandie Newton stepping out in NYC…
