Top Stories
Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Prince Harry &amp; Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Prince Harry & Fiancee Meghan Markle Step Out for First Official Royal Public Engagement Together!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Demi Lovato Premieres 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video Co-Starring Jesse Williams - Watch!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Fri, 01 December 2017 at 3:27 pm

The Crown's Matt Smith Reveals He's Never Met Real-Life Prince Philip: 'He's Too Cool for School'

The Crown's Matt Smith Reveals He's Never Met Real-Life Prince Philip: 'He's Too Cool for School'

Matt Smith made a fun appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (November 30) and revealed that although he’s met Prince Harry twice, he’s missed out on meeting Prince Philip – the man he portrays in his hit Netflix series The Crown.

“I’d really like to meet Prince Philip,” the 35-year-old actor told Jimmy. “He’s an enigma.”

Revealing the reason why he and Prince Philip had not yet crossed paths, Matt said: “He’s too cool, he’s too cool for school,” Matt joked before adding, “I’ve not been asked.”

“That’s what I love about him: he’s done what he wants, when he wants, how he wants, with whom he wants. He hasn’t asked permission – and his wife’s the Queen,” Matt said.

Season two of The Crown, which follows Elizabeth‘s reign and her marriage to Philip during the 1960s, will premiere on Netflix next Friday (December 8)


Matt Smith on Prince Harry, Prince Philip & The Crown
Just Jared on Facebook
matt smith reveals hes never met real life prince philip 01
matt smith reveals hes never met real life prince philip 02
matt smith reveals hes never met real life prince philip 03
matt smith reveals hes never met real life prince philip 04

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Frances Bean Cobain and her ex husband are fighting over one of her dad's guitars - TMZ
  • Madison Beer turned to her fans for advice for her new skincare routine - Just Jared Jr
  • The ladies of Vanderpump Rules are stripping down for save the whales - TooFab
  • Donatella Versace will be honored at a World AIDS Day event - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Olivia Holt and her boyfriend have broken up - Just Jared Jr