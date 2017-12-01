The Crown's Matt Smith Reveals He's Never Met Real-Life Prince Philip: 'He's Too Cool for School'

Matt Smith made a fun appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (November 30) and revealed that although he’s met Prince Harry twice, he’s missed out on meeting Prince Philip – the man he portrays in his hit Netflix series The Crown.

“I’d really like to meet Prince Philip,” the 35-year-old actor told Jimmy. “He’s an enigma.”

Revealing the reason why he and Prince Philip had not yet crossed paths, Matt said: “He’s too cool, he’s too cool for school,” Matt joked before adding, “I’ve not been asked.”

“That’s what I love about him: he’s done what he wants, when he wants, how he wants, with whom he wants. He hasn’t asked permission – and his wife’s the Queen,” Matt said.

Season two of The Crown, which follows Elizabeth‘s reign and her marriage to Philip during the 1960s, will premiere on Netflix next Friday (December 8)



Matt Smith on Prince Harry, Prince Philip & The Crown