Tiffany Haddish Gets Candid About Growing Up With an Abusive Schizophrenic Mother

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about growing up with her mother, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia after a tragic car accident.

In the 37-year-old actress’ new memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany explains that her mother was in a car crash that left her with brain damage and caused her to be abusive.

“After the accident, oh my God, she would say the worst things to me, like ‘You look like your ugly ass daddy, I hate him. I hate you.’ She couldn’t get all her words out, so she’d just punch me. Just full on. Because of her I can take a punch like nobody’s business. Teachers would ask, ‘Why’s Tiffany’s lip busted?’ I didn’t say anything. As bad as she was to me, I still couldn’t help but love her,” Tiffany wrote.

Several years later, her mother was diagnosed as schizophrenic after an altercation with a neighbor. She was placed in a mental facility and Tiffany was put in foster care with her siblings.

Despite the incredibly rough experience, Tiffany hopes to one day be able to care for her mother.

“My mom is still alive, in a mental institution. My goal is to get enough money to buy a duplex. I want to put her in one of the units and hire a full-time nurse to take care of her. Then I want to get her whatever medications she needs so she can be my mama again. Honestly, that’s all I really want in life,” Tiffany added.