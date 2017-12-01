Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2017 at 12:57 pm

Uma Thurman & Josh Lucas Get Support from Debra Messing & More at 'The Parisian Woman' Opening Night!

Uma Thurman got a ton of support at her Broadway debut!

The 47-year-old actress looked gorgeous as she posed for photos with her co-stars Josh Lucas, Blair Brown, Marton Csokas, Phillipa Soo, writer Beau Willimon and director Pam MacKinnon at the opening night of The Parisian Woman held at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday (November 30) in New York City.

In attendance to show their support was Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing, Andrew Rannells, Gretchen Mol, Brian d’Arcy James, Michael Kelly, Anthony Ramos and designer Zac Posen.

The Parisian Woman revolves around an ambitious Washingtonian, Chloe (Uma), and the lengths she goes to help her husband (Josh) secure a powerful position in the modern-day political landscape.

FYI: Uma is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress and Irene Neuwirth earrings. Phillipa is wearing the Sam Edelman Addison heels.
Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Joseph Marzullo; Photos: Getty, WENN
