Vanessa Hudgens Dropped The Mic On Michael Bennett - Watch!
Vanessa Hudgens bundles up on the set of Second Act on Thursday afternoon (November 30) in New York City.
Later that night, the 28-year-old actress’ episode of Drop The Mic aired on TBS.
“DROP THE MIC WIN!!!!!! Check it. l had so much fun,” she tweeted afterwards.
Vanessa went up against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, and came out with a win. Watch their full battle below!
Earlier in the week, Vanessa joined her co-star Jennifer Lopez for a jog as they filmed scenes for their new film.
Drop the Mic: Michael Bennett vs Vanessa Hudgens
