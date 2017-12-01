Vanessa Hudgens Dropped The Mic On Michael Bennett - Watch!

Vanessa Hudgens bundles up on the set of Second Act on Thursday afternoon (November 30) in New York City.

Later that night, the 28-year-old actress’ episode of Drop The Mic aired on TBS.

“DROP THE MIC WIN!!!!!! Check it. l had so much fun,” she tweeted afterwards.

Vanessa went up against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, and came out with a win. Watch their full battle below!

Earlier in the week, Vanessa joined her co-star Jennifer Lopez for a jog as they filmed scenes for their new film.



Drop the Mic: Michael Bennett vs Vanessa Hudgens