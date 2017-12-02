Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Her Workout Secrets For Final 'Victoria's Secret' Show

Alessandra Ambrosio just walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret for the final time but that doesn’t mean she slacked off before the show!

The 36-year-old model recently opened up about her intense work out routine prior to taking the runway.

“I am very focused and want to be in tip-top shape for the show. I try to go [to the Tracy Anderson Method] almost every day of the week. Besides that, I [do] yoga, play volleyball on the beach, and take my kids swimming. I just love being outside,” Alessandra told Popsugar.

She added that her incredible figure also has a lot to do with her diet and she “tries to stay on the healthy side [with] a lot of protein and veggies.”

Pictured inside: Alessandra taking a trip to a skin care center on Thursday (November 30) in Brentwood, Calif.