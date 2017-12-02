Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Her Workout Secrets For Final 'Victoria's Secret' Show

Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Her Workout Secrets For Final 'Victoria's Secret' Show

Alessandra Ambrosio just walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret for the final time but that doesn’t mean she slacked off before the show!

The 36-year-old model recently opened up about her intense work out routine prior to taking the runway.

“I am very focused and want to be in tip-top shape for the show. I try to go [to the Tracy Anderson Method] almost every day of the week. Besides that, I [do] yoga, play volleyball on the beach, and take my kids swimming. I just love being outside,” Alessandra told Popsugar.

She added that her incredible figure also has a lot to do with her diet and she “tries to stay on the healthy side [with] a lot of protein and veggies.”

Pictured inside: Alessandra taking a trip to a skin care center on Thursday (November 30) in Brentwood, Calif.

Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 01
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 02
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 03
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 04
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 05
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 06
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 07
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 08
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 09
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 10
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 11
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 12
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 13
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 14
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 15
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 16
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 17
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 18
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 19
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 20
alessandra ambrosio workout before victorias secret show 21

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chloe Moretz had to file a restraining order against a stalker - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr