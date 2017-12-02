Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 3:35 pm

Ashley Graham Pulls a Sled in Her Lingerie for Love Advent 2017

Ashley Graham Pulls a Sled in Her Lingerie for Love Advent 2017

Ashley Graham braves the cold and runs down the street in lingerie while pulling a sled for Day 2 of the Love Advent calendar for 2017!

The 30-year-old body-positive model puts her figure on display and slaps herself with powder as she prepares for the run.

“Shooting the Advent calendar is a true expression of self love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality. This year we’re reminding women to #StayStrong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world,” Ashley said in a statement.

Watch below!


DAY 2: Ashley Graham by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017
Photos: Love Magazine
Posted to: 2017 Love Advent, Ashley Graham, Lingerie

