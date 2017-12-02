Ashley Graham Pulls a Sled in Her Lingerie for Love Advent 2017

Ashley Graham braves the cold and runs down the street in lingerie while pulling a sled for Day 2 of the Love Advent calendar for 2017!

The 30-year-old body-positive model puts her figure on display and slaps herself with powder as she prepares for the run.

“Shooting the Advent calendar is a true expression of self love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality. This year we’re reminding women to #StayStrong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world,” Ashley said in a statement.

Watch below!



DAY 2: Ashley Graham by Phil Poynter #LOVEADVENT2017