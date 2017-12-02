Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That 'Star Wars' Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Ashley Graham Says the Term 'Plus-Size' is Divisive to Women

Ashley Graham Says the Term 'Plus-Size' is Divisive to Women

Ashley Graham looks sexy and chic in two looks while promoting the holiday collection of her lingerie line this week!

The 30-year-old model wore a blazer over her shoulders while doing a meet and greet at Macy’s South Coast Plaza on Thursday (November 30) in Costa Mesa, Calif.

The day before, she wore a sheer top while attending an event at Macy’s in Las Vegas.

Ashley recently opened up about the term “plus-size.”

“I think the word ‘plus-size’ is so divisive to women,” she told CBS News. “I think that when you use the word ‘plus-size’ you’re putting all these women into a category: ‘You don’t eat well.’ ‘You don’t work out.’ ‘You could care less about your body.’ ‘You’re insecure.’ ‘You have no confidence.’”

While pointing to her own body she added, “And that is none of this.”
