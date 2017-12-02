Bella Hadid Steps Out for Lunch in New York City

Bella Hadid flashes a smile as she makes her way out of a hotel on Friday afternoon (December 1) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model looked stylish in a yellow jacket, jeans, and heels as she made her way to lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier this week, Bella went sexy in a skin-tight dress for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party.

Bella was recently in Miami with a ton of her friends to celebrate BFF Hailey Baldwin‘s 21st birthday.