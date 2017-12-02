Top Stories
Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 7:51 pm

Bella Hadid Steps Out for Lunch in New York City

Bella Hadid Steps Out for Lunch in New York City

Bella Hadid flashes a smile as she makes her way out of a hotel on Friday afternoon (December 1) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model looked stylish in a yellow jacket, jeans, and heels as she made her way to lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier this week, Bella went sexy in a skin-tight dress for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party.

Bella was recently in Miami with a ton of her friends to celebrate BFF Hailey Baldwin‘s 21st birthday.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid steps out for lunch in nyc 01
bella hadid steps out for lunch in nyc 02
bella hadid steps out for lunch in nyc 03
bella hadid steps out for lunch in nyc 04
bella hadid steps out for lunch in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a pre-nup? - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr