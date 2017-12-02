Bella Thorne Introduces Her Ex (& Current 'Friend') Charlie Puth at Jingle Ball LA!

Bella Thorne poses for a photo backstage while attending 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 1) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress joined her Midnight Sun co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger to present the performance from her ex-fling Charlie Puth, who she called her “friend” before bringing him to the stage.

Bella and Charlie are back on good terms after their quick relationship ended in a lot of drama when he accused her of cheating, but she cleared up all the reports earlier this year. Glad to see that they’re friends now!

Some of the other stars who stepped out to present at and attend the show included Sarah Hyland and her star stylist Brad Goreski, Bebe Rexha, Sofia Carson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Logan Paul, James Maslow, and Yael Grobglas.

