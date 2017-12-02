Bette Midler Celebrates 72nd Birthday On Stage at 'Hello, Dolly'

Bette Midler celebrates her birthday live on stage at Broadway’s Hello, Dolly on Friday (December 1) in New York City.

The legendary entertainer turned 72 that day and the cast and crew of the musical surprised her with a giant cake on stage during the curtain call.

Bette‘s co-star David Hyde Pierce led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to the Divine Miss M.

Earlier in the week, Bette called out Geraldo Rivera for allegedly groping her in a bathroom during the 1970s. He eventually released an apology to her.