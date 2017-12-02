Top Stories
Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 6:58 pm

Bette Midler Celebrates 72nd Birthday On Stage at 'Hello, Dolly'

Bette Midler celebrates her birthday live on stage at Broadway’s Hello, Dolly on Friday (December 1) in New York City.

The legendary entertainer turned 72 that day and the cast and crew of the musical surprised her with a giant cake on stage during the curtain call.

Bette‘s co-star David Hyde Pierce led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to the Divine Miss M.

Earlier in the week, Bette called out Geraldo Rivera for allegedly groping her in a bathroom during the 1970s. He eventually released an apology to her.
Photos: Noam Galai
