Sat, 02 December 2017 at 6:46 pm

Britney Spears Gets Romantic Birthday Surprise from Boyfriend Sam Asghari! (Video)

Britney Spears Gets Romantic Birthday Surprise from Boyfriend Sam Asghari! (Video)

Britney Spears is celebrating her birthday with her hot boyfriend!

The newly 36-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday (December 2) to share a video of her birthday surprise from her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Happy birthday baby,” Sam says to Britney as she goes to blow out the candles on her cupcakes.

Afterwards, Sam shows off the room filled with rose petals and candles in the shape of a heart as Britney does a little dance.

Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday ❤️🎂

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

