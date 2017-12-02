Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 1:16 am

Busy Philipps & Selma Blair Celebrate Chloe Gosselin's New Collection!

Busy Philipps and some of her fashionable friends stepped out to support Chloe Gosselin‘s new collection!

The 38-year-old actress attended the celebratory luncheon on Friday afternoon (December 2) at Lucques Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

The event, hosted by Chloe and Olivia Munn, was also attended by Selma Blair and Nazanin Boniad.

During the lunch, the ladies got to check out Chloe’s spring/summer 2018 collection.

They also learned about Shannon Watts‘ organization Mom’s Demand Action, which works to find solutions to help decrease the epidemic of gun violence.

FYI: Busy is wearing a Aritzia dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Selma is wearing a Josie Natori skirt and top and Chloe Gosselin shoes.

Photos: Chloe Gosselin
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Chloe Gosselin, Nazanin Boniad, Olivia Munn, Selma Blair

