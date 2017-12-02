Top Stories
Sat, 02 December 2017 at 9:06 pm

Chanel Iman is Engaged to NFL Football Player Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman is Engaged to NFL Football Player Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are getting married!

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday (December 2) to share that the 24-year-old NY Giants football player boyfriend popped the question the night before.

“A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.,” Chanel captioned the below photo of Sterling on one knee.

Chanel and Sterling have been dating for over a year.

Congrats Chanel and Sterling!

Photos: Getty
