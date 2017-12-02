Top Stories
Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 9:41 pm

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum Jet to Mexico for Her Birthday

Channing Tatum chats on the phone as he and Jenna Dewan-Tatum make their way through an airport on Saturday morning (December 2) in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The couple tried to keep a low profile in a sunglasses and hats as they made their way through baggage claim.

Channing and Jenna jetted off to Los Cabos for the weekend to celebrate Jenna‘s upcoming 37th birthday.

In case you missed it, Channing recently starred alongside Pink in the music video for her new song “Beautiful Trauma.”
