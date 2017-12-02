Chris Pine Gets Goofy While Heading to a Tanning Salon

Chris Pine showed his goofy side while out and about today!

The 37-year-old actor was spotted as he headed into a tanning salon on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris kept it casual in a grey long sleeve top and pinstripe linen pants.

After spotting the photographer, Chris decided to get silly and flashed a peace sign and stuck out his tongue.

Earlier in the week, Chris arrived back in LA after reportedly wrapping filming on his film Outlaw King in England.