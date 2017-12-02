Sat, 02 December 2017 at 12:35 am
Chris Pine Gets Goofy While Heading to a Tanning Salon
Chris Pine showed his goofy side while out and about today!
The 37-year-old actor was spotted as he headed into a tanning salon on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Studio City, Calif.
Chris kept it casual in a grey long sleeve top and pinstripe linen pants.
After spotting the photographer, Chris decided to get silly and flashed a peace sign and stuck out his tongue.
Earlier in the week, Chris arrived back in LA after reportedly wrapping filming on his film Outlaw King in England.
