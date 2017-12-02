David Beckham Lets His Long Hair Flow at World AIDS Day Event

David Beckham poss on the red carpet while attending the 2017 World AIDS Day Charity Gala on Friday (December 1) at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, England.

The 42-year-old former soccer star has been letting his hair grow lately and he let his longer locks flow at the event. This isn’t the first time in David‘s life that he has had long hair!

“Amazing to see the impact the 7 Fund for @UNICEF is having supporting children living with HIV. Last year, I travelled to Swaziland and met Sebenele, an incredible young man who found out he was HIV positive when he was six years old,” David wrote on his Instagram account. “When I met him he was malnourished and struggling to stay healthy. Now, after receiving the care and treatment he needed, Sebenele is attending school and playing football with his friends. A shocking 18 children are infected with HIV every hour, yet HIV is a disease we know how to prevent. To save the lives of children like Sebenele, we need to act NOW.”