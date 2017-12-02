Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 12:16 pm

Ed Sheeran Hosts a Pizza Party Backstage at Jingle Ball LA

Ed Sheeran Hosts a Pizza Party Backstage at Jingle Ball LA

Ed Sheeran poses with a pizza paddle with his face on it while backstage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 1) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 26-year-old singer hosted a private pizza party to fight AIDS for Omaze winners with (Coca-Cola)RED. The event happened to fall on World AIDS Day.

Ed was first up on stage during the concert and performed a bunch of his hit songs. He later returned at the end of the night to join longtime friend Taylor Swift for a performance of their collaboration “End Game.”
