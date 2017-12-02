Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner Promote 'Wind River' in LA
Elizabeth Olsen is all smiles as she attends the Wind River cocktail party on Saturday night (December 2) at the Circa 55 Restaurant in Los Angeles.
The 28-year-old actress looked pretty in a white and black dress as she was joined at the event by her co-star Jeremy Renner – who rocked a black velvet suit – along with the film’s director Taylor Sheridan.
Earlier this week, Elizabeth and Jeremy‘s Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans hosted a special screening of Wind River in Atlanta.
