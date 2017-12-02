Geoffrey Rush Facing Allegations of 'Inappropriate Behavior,' Steps Down from AACTA

Geoffrey Rush is the latest star to be accused of “inappropriate behavior” and he has decided to resign from his role as President of AACTA, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

In Rush‘s case, details of the allegations have not yet been know and he himself doesn’t even know what he’s being accused of yet.

The alleged misconduct took place during a production of the Sydney Theatre Company’s King Lear in late 2015 to early 2016.

“Certain recent media reports have made untenable allegations concerning my standing in the entertainment community. It is unreasonable that my professional colleagues should be somehow associated with such allegations,” Rush said in a statement (via Deadline). “In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of AACTA effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved. This decision has not been made lightly. However, in the current climate of innuendo and unjustifiable reporting, I believe the decision to make a clean break to clear the air is the best for all concerned.”

In a statement to Variety, Rush‘s lawyers said he isn’t aware of what the allegations entail.

“It is a great disappointment to Mr. Rush the STC has chosen to smear his name and unjustifiably damage his reputation in this way,” the lawyers said. “Not to afford a person their right to know what has been alleged against them let alone not inform them of it but release such information to the public is both a denial of natural justice and is not how our society operates.”