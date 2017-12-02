Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Welcome Baby Boy!

Congratulations to Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany!

The couple welcomed their first child together on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Nashville, Tenn.

Jason and Brittany are now the proud parents of a baby boy named Memphis!

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid,” Jason wrote on his Instagram.

Brittany added, “Memphis Aldean Williams 💙 Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz. There are truly no words for the love we feel! Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging…HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Jason is already dad to 10-year-old Kendyl and 14-year-old Keeley from his previous marriage.

Congratulations Jason and Brittany!