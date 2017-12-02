Jimmy Kimmel Pitches 'Star Wars' Ideas to Director Rian Johnson - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel has some ideas for the next Star Wars movies so he decided to go straight to the director!

The late night talk show host and his “writing partner” Guillermo met up with director Rian Johnson to hilariously pitch their ideas for the new trilogy.

The duo’s ideas included new characters like Senor Tapas, an alien who serves small plates of food, a boy band named the Star Boys and Chewbacca in a bikini!

It doesn’t seem like Rian is liking the ideas so Jimmy attempts to use a mind trick on him, but things don’t go according to plan.

Watch it all go down in the hilarious video below…