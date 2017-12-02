Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 3:00 am

Jimmy Kimmel Pitches 'Star Wars' Ideas to Director Rian Johnson - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel has some ideas for the next Star Wars movies so he decided to go straight to the director!

The late night talk show host and his “writing partner” Guillermo met up with director Rian Johnson to hilariously pitch their ideas for the new trilogy.

The duo’s ideas included new characters like Senor Tapas, an alien who serves small plates of food, a boy band named the Star Boys and Chewbacca in a bikini!

It doesn’t seem like Rian is liking the ideas so Jimmy attempts to use a mind trick on him, but things don’t go according to plan.

Watch it all go down in the hilarious video below…
