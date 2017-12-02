Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 2:43 pm

Jingle Ball in L.A. Brings Out Stars Like Demi Lovato, Kesha, & More!

Jingle Ball in L.A. Brings Out Stars Like Demi Lovato, Kesha, & More!

Demi Lovato and Kesha walk the red carpet in the press room at 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 1) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The two music stars hit the stage during the show and they both had special guests – Demi brought out Cheat Codes for their song “No Promises” and Kesha surprised the crowd with Macklemore for their song “Good Old Days.”

Halsey also had a surprise guest during the event – Lauren Jauregui. They sang their hit song “Strangers.”

Some of the other performers included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Sam Smith, Logic, and The Chainsmokers.
Just Jared on Facebook
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 01
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 02
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 03
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 04
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 05
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 06
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 07
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 08
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 09
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 10
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 11
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 12
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 13
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 14
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 15
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 16
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 17
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 18
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 19
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 20
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 21
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 22
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 23
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 24
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 25
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 26
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 27
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 28
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 29
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 30
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 31
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 32
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 33
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 34
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 35
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 36
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 37
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 38
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 39
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 40
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 41
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 42
jingle ball la demi lovato kesha halsey 43

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Jingle Ball, Alex Pall, andrew taggart, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Kesha, Lauren Jauregui, Liam Payne, Logic, Macklemore, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a pre-nup? - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr