Jingle Ball in L.A. Brings Out Stars Like Demi Lovato, Kesha, & More!

Demi Lovato and Kesha walk the red carpet in the press room at 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 1) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The two music stars hit the stage during the show and they both had special guests – Demi brought out Cheat Codes for their song “No Promises” and Kesha surprised the crowd with Macklemore for their song “Good Old Days.”

Halsey also had a surprise guest during the event – Lauren Jauregui. They sang their hit song “Strangers.”

Some of the other performers included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Sam Smith, Logic, and The Chainsmokers.