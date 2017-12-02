Top Stories
Sat, 02 December 2017 at 11:35 am

Johnny Galecki Confirms He'll Be in the 'Roseanne' Revival

Johnny Galecki Confirms He'll Be in the 'Roseanne' Revival

Johnny Galecki has confirmed that he will reprise his role as David Healy on the upcoming ABC revival of Roseanne!

Before the 42-year-old actor became one of the highest paid actors ever in television thanks to The Big Bang Theory, he spent seven seasons on Roseanne.

Johnny shared a photo from the table read for the upcoming reboot on Friday (December 1).

“21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️,” he captioned the photo.

The revival of Roseanne will premiere in 2018.
