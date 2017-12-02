Top Stories
Sat, 02 December 2017 at 10:09 pm

Kate Hudson Grabs Lunch with Her Brother Oliver in Santa Monica

Kate Hudson Grabs Lunch with Her Brother Oliver in Santa Monica

Kate Hudson is all smiles as she makes her way back to her car after lunch with her older brother Oliver on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a denim jacket and black and white dress while the 41-year-old actor kept things cool in a baseball hat and sunglasses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Hudson

Earlier this week, Kate took to Instagram to share a funny photo of Oliver showing off his “Dad Bod” after a workout!
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
