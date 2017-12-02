Sat, 02 December 2017 at 10:09 pm
Kate Hudson Grabs Lunch with Her Brother Oliver in Santa Monica
Kate Hudson is all smiles as she makes her way back to her car after lunch with her older brother Oliver on Friday afternoon (December 1) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 38-year-old actress looked pretty in a denim jacket and black and white dress while the 41-year-old actor kept things cool in a baseball hat and sunglasses.
Earlier this week, Kate took to Instagram to share a funny photo of Oliver showing off his “Dad Bod” after a workout!
