Kellan Lutz & Brittany Gonzales Show Off Their Wedding Rings!

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 4:41 pm

Kellan Lutz and his new wife Brittany Gonzales are showing off their wedding rings, which were envisioned by Kellan himself!

Both the 32-year-old Twilight actor and his wife shared photos of their rings along with the story behind them.

“Thank you to one of our best friends and the BEST jeweler in the universe @awaddiamonds for making my hubby’s vision come to life and as a result shocking the heck out of me when I saw it 😂,” Brittany wrote. In hashtag format she added, “Had no idea it was coming; I told him I didn’t need anything fancy; then he gave me this; then I cried.”

Kellan wrote, “Thank you Mark! You are the best Jeweler and the bestest of friends! Haha, I am picky and I knew what I wanted, and there were a lot of specifics and meanings behind the choosing of the stone and design of the ring so thanks @awaddiamonds for making everything possible and with so much perfection. Mark you are a BLESSING! I CHOOSE YOU @brittanybg.”

