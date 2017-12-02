Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Check Out Chris Rock's Stand-Up

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose backstage with Chris Rock and his girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwok after the comedian’s stand-up show on Friday night (December 1) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The couples were joined by Eddie Murphy at the show too.

Kim and Kanye stayed for the whole show, according to E! News.

“It was a bit chilly so Kanye actually took his jacket off and gave it to Kim,” a source told the outlet. “Towards the end, Kim leaned her head on Kanye and they were basically cuddling at the show. They were sitting in box seats and nobody bothered them. They were so chill and they seemed to be having a really calm and romantic date night.”