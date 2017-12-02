Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 10:54 am

'Last Jedi' Stars Take Over 'Kimmel,' Reveal What Being in 'Star Wars' Means to Them

The cast of the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi appear together for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (December 1) in Hollywood.

Director Rian Johnson and actors Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, and Laura Dern got together following the film’s junket that afternoon.

Jimmy asked many of the cast members to reveal what being part of the Star Wars franchise means to them. He even asked Gwendoline if we’d ever see her Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth make an appearance!


The Cast of The Last Jedi on Being in the Star Wars Universe

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…

Watch more videos below!


Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo Pitch Ideas to Star Wars Director Rian Johnson


The Cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Talk Kylo Ren, Jedi Controversy, Harrison Ford & Secrets


The Cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Talk Cliffhanger Scene & Luke Skywalker’s Beard


Unnecessary Censorship – Star Wars Edition


Mark Hamill Helps Guillermo Find What He Is Seeking


Rest in Peace Failed Droids


The Cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Mixed Feelings on Porgs


Director Rian Johnson Reveals First Word of Star Wars: The Last Jedi


Jimmy Kimmel Catches Up with BB-8

Photos: ABC
