'Last Jedi' Stars Take Over 'Kimmel,' Reveal What Being in 'Star Wars' Means to Them

The cast of the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi appear together for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (December 1) in Hollywood.

Director Rian Johnson and actors Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, and Laura Dern got together following the film’s junket that afternoon.

Jimmy asked many of the cast members to reveal what being part of the Star Wars franchise means to them. He even asked Gwendoline if we’d ever see her Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth make an appearance!



The Cast of The Last Jedi on Being in the Star Wars Universe

