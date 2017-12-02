Madonna Covers 'Toxic' for Britney Spears' Birthday (Video)

Britney Spears is celebrating her 36th birthday TODAY (December 2) and her friend Madonna wished her a happy birthday by covering her song “Toxic.”

The legendary entertainer posted a video of her singing the song on Instagram along with the birthday wish.

Madonna also said it was her song for World AIDS Day.

“Silence =Death! 😷. Song For World AIDS Day! 🌎🌍🌏. #toxic #poisonparadise 🔥,” she wrote.

Madonna and Britney have famously performed together several times, including the time they shared a kiss seen around the world at the VMAs.