Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 1:06 pm

Madonna Covers 'Toxic' for Britney Spears' Birthday (Video)

Madonna Covers 'Toxic' for Britney Spears' Birthday (Video)

Britney Spears is celebrating her 36th birthday TODAY (December 2) and her friend Madonna wished her a happy birthday by covering her song “Toxic.”

The legendary entertainer posted a video of her singing the song on Instagram along with the birthday wish.

Madonna also said it was her song for World AIDS Day.

“Silence =Death! 😷. Song For World AIDS Day! 🌎🌍🌏. #toxic #poisonparadise 🔥,” she wrote.

Madonna and Britney have famously performed together several times, including the time they shared a kiss seen around the world at the VMAs.

