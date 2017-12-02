Top Stories
Sat, 02 December 2017 at 8:33 pm

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Couple Up for Cara Delevingne's Holiday Party

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Couple Up for Cara Delevingne's Holiday Party

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton flash a smile as they arrive at the Burberry X Cara Delevingne Christmas Party on Saturday (December 2) in London, England.

The Stranger Things couple looked super stylish as they attended the party alongside tons of other famous friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

Other stars that attended the event hosted by Cara Delevingne included Rita Ora and Suki Waterhouse.

The day before, Cara‘s cover of #legends magazine was released where she opened up about her evolving style.

10+ pictures inside of the stars attending the party…
