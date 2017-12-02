Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Couple Up for Cara Delevingne's Holiday Party

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton flash a smile as they arrive at the Burberry X Cara Delevingne Christmas Party on Saturday (December 2) in London, England.

The Stranger Things couple looked super stylish as they attended the party alongside tons of other famous friends.

Other stars that attended the event hosted by Cara Delevingne included Rita Ora and Suki Waterhouse.

The day before, Cara‘s cover of #legends magazine was released where she opened up about her evolving style.

