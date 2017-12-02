Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Netflix hasn’t canceled that many series since they began creating original content in the last five years or so, but several fan favorites have been given the axe.

With the news that Miranda Sings‘ series Haters Back Off is ending after two seasons, we thought we’d take a moment to recap all the shows that have been canceled so far by the streaming service.

While most of these shows have been canceled after the release of their final seasons, there is House of Cards which was announced to be getting one more season (which is now in limbo due to the Kevin Spacey scandal). Netflix also decided to bring back Sense8 for a two-hour movie to wrap up the series after fans were outraged by its cancellation.

Click through the slideshow to see all the original series canceled by Netflix…