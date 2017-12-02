Sat, 02 December 2017 at 1:29 pm
Nick Jonas' Workouts Are Clearly Paying Off - See the Photos!
Nick Jonas puts his massive biceps on display while wearing a tank top on his way to the Heart & Hustle gym on Friday (December 1) in Los Angeles.
The 25-year-old singer always tries to keep in shape and you can tell that his workouts are clearly paying off!
Nick left the gym in a maroon leather jacket and he was seen later that evening stepping out for a night on the town in that outfit.
Nick played a Jingle Ball concert on Thursday night, but he sat out L.A.’s show on Friday.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN, BackGrid USA Posted to: Nick Jonas
Sponsored Links by ZergNet