Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Cleavage at Brilliant is Beautiful Gala

Nicole Scherzinger looks amazing while posing in a form-fitting dress at the Bovet 1822 Brilliant is Beautiful Gala on Friday (December 1) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.

The 39-year-old singer and The X Factor judge put her cleavage on display in the sexy dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

Are you looking for gifts to get your loved ones for the holidays this year? Nicole has a new fragrance out called “Chosen” and she says it “makes the perfect gift this Christmas.” Check it out!