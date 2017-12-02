Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

If you missed Riverdale this week, then you missed one of the show’s best shirtless scenes yet!

Martin Cummins, who plays the role of Sheriff Keller, surprised everyone, including Veronica (Camila Mendes), when he showed off his ridiculously buff body.

Veronica went snooping around the Keller house and found the Sheriff doing bicep curls in the basement. When she saw him, she remarked that she didn’t realize he worked out that much and he said he does it for discipline rather than vanity.

People on Twitter have been thirsting for the Sheriff ever since the moment and some are calling it the biggest twist of the season, LOL!

Hoping to see more of Martin‘s hot body? Keep watching Riverdale on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on The CW to see if we get another shirtless scene.

See some screencaps in the gallery…