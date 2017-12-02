Robert Pattinson's Face Is on Pizza Boxes Now!

Robert Pattinson poses on the carpet while attending MoMA’s Contenders Screening of his film Good Time on Friday (December 1) at MoMA in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s directors Benny and Josh Safdie.

If you ever wanted a pizza box with Rob’s face on it, well it’s your lucky day. To celebrate the release of the movie on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD, select pizza spots in New York City have Good Time boxes. Check out the info below!