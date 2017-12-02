Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 2:06 pm

Robert Pattinson's Face Is on Pizza Boxes Now!

Robert Pattinson poses on the carpet while attending MoMA’s Contenders Screening of his film Good Time on Friday (December 1) at MoMA in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor was joined at the event by the film’s directors Benny and Josh Safdie.

If you ever wanted a pizza box with Rob’s face on it, well it’s your lucky day. To celebrate the release of the movie on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD, select pizza spots in New York City have Good Time boxes. Check out the info below!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Robert Pattinson

    Rob doesn’t look like he likes the fact that they put his face on pizza boxes. It’s tacky. He doesn’t need that.