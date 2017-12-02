Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Film Armstrong House Fire Scene for 'First Man'

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy bundle up on the set of their upcoming movie First Man on Friday night (December 1) in Atlanta, Ga.

The co-stars, who are playing the late astronaut Neil Armstrong and his first wife Janet, filmed a scene in which their house went up in flames.

The Armstrongs nearly lost their lives during a house fire in 1964, two years before he became the first NASA civilian astronaut to fly in space. While the house burned to the ground, the family thankfully was safe.

First Man, directed by Damien Chazelle, will be released on October 12, 2018.