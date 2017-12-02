Top Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 2:19 pm

Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Is Being Falsely Accused of Reckless Driving

Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Is Being Falsely Accused of Reckless Driving
  • Find out why people in the San Fernando Valley are mistakenly accusing Evan Spiegel of recklessly driving around their neighborhood – TMZ
  • Watch Shay Mitchell‘s original audition tape for Pretty Little LiarsJust Jared Jr
  • It’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first day at work together – Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood erupts on Twitter after tax reform bill passes – TooFab
  • Will Matt Lauer be paid his salary by NBC? – The Hollywood Reporter
  • O’neill Hudson, formerly known as Paris Carney, has released a brand new song called “Numb Me” and you can listen to it below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Spiegel, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a pre-nup? - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr