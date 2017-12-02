Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift just completely owned the stage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball!

The 27-year-old superstar closed out the show on Friday night (December 1) at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Taylor had lots of surprises in store for her first Jingle Ball show of the season, including the very first live performance of “End Game” alongside Ed Sheeran!

The rest of Tay‘s set list included “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Blank Space,” “…Ready For It,” “Shake It Off” and an acoustic version of “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”

Check out Taylor and Ed‘s performance below…