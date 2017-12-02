Top Stories
Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Here's How Much Meghan Markle's Outfit Today Cost - Detailed Breakdown!

Katharine McPhee &amp; David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Spotted Kissing!

Gifts That &lsquo;Star Wars&rsquo; Fans Need This Year

Gifts That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Need This Year

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Chris Pratt Wants to Punch His Imposter in the Mouth!

Sat, 02 December 2017 at 3:30 am

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift just completely owned the stage at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball!

The 27-year-old superstar closed out the show on Friday night (December 1) at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Taylor had lots of surprises in store for her first Jingle Ball show of the season, including the very first live performance of “End Game” alongside Ed Sheeran!

The rest of Tay‘s set list included “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Blank Space,” “…Ready For It,” “Shake It Off” and an acoustic version of “I Don’t Want to Live Forever.”

Check out Taylor and Ed‘s performance below…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 01
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 02
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 03
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 04
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 05
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 06
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 07
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 08
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 09
taylor swift kiis fm jingle ball 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Jingle Ball, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chloe Moretz had to file a restraining order against a stalker - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr
  • Cool Boots

    BOOM! Taylor and Ed rocked it!!