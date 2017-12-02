Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Hold Hands During Afternoon Date

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler hold hands as they make their way out of a restaurant on Saturday afternoon (December 2) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress bundled up in a leather jacket and yellow-lensed sunglasses while her 26-year-old boyfriend looked handsome in a navy overcoat and scarf.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa has been in the city for the past few weeks filming her new movie Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini.

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and Ausitn Butler out in NYC…