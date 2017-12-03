Top Stories
Sun, 03 December 2017 at 3:40 pm

Amber Riley & Andrew Garfield Arrive for Big Night at London Evening Standard Awards

Amber Riley and Andrew Garfield arrive in style for the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at the Theatre Royal on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

Both Amber and Andrew were up for awards that evening for their work on the London stage – and Amber ended up winning! Congrats! Amber has been starring in Dreamgirls, while Andrew worked on Angels in America.

Also seen at the event were nominee Andrew Scott for Hamlet, as well as Patrick Stewart, Jon Hamm, and Christian Slater, all there to show their support.

Check out the photos from the arrivals below…
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 01
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 02
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 03
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 04
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 05
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 06
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 07
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 08
amber riley andrew garfield nominees 09

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: Amber Riley, Andrew Garfield, Andrew Scott, Christian Slater, Jon Hamm, Patrick Stewart

