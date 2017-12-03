Amber Riley & Andrew Garfield Arrive for Big Night at London Evening Standard Awards

Amber Riley and Andrew Garfield arrive in style for the 2017 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards held at the Theatre Royal on Sunday (December 3) in London, England.

Both Amber and Andrew were up for awards that evening for their work on the London stage – and Amber ended up winning! Congrats! Amber has been starring in Dreamgirls, while Andrew worked on Angels in America.

Also seen at the event were nominee Andrew Scott for Hamlet, as well as Patrick Stewart, Jon Hamm, and Christian Slater, all there to show their support.

Check out the photos from the arrivals below…