Top Stories
Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Netflix Has Canceled All of These Original Series

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Live With Ed Sheeran at Jingle Ball - Watch Now!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Riverdale's Martin Cummins (aka Sheriff Keller) Has a Ridiculously Ripped Body!

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Kevin Dillon Speaks Out in Defense of Jeremy Piven

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 12:15 am

Amber Rose Reveals Why She's Growing Her Hair Out

Amber Rose Reveals Why She's Growing Her Hair Out

Amber Rose is all smiles as she arrives at the Chocolate Rose Auditions on Saturday afternoon (December 2) at the Chocolate Lounge in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old model and businesswoman rocked a black tracksuit and sneakers while wearing a long, platinum blonde wig for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Amber shared that she has decided to grow out her signature buzz cut hairstyle and will be wearing a lot more wigs until her own hair is a lot longer.

“I’m good with just blonde wigs for now until my hair grows out and I really, really want a ponytail,” Amber said. “I know it might sound corny, but as a girl it’s been so many years since I’ve pulled my hair back in a ponytail and I just miss it!”

10+ pictures inside of Amber Rose arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 01
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 02
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 03
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 04
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 05
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 06
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 07
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 08
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 09
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 10
amber rose reveals why shes growing her hair out 11

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Amber Rose

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a pre-nup? - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift just debuted "End Game" live for the first time - Just Jared Jr
  • Geraldo Rivera has apologized to Bette Middler - TooFab
  • Production has been halted on Bryan Singer's Queen biopic - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell just shared her Pretty Little Liars audition tape - Just Jared Jr