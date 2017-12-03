Amber Rose Reveals Why She's Growing Her Hair Out

Amber Rose is all smiles as she arrives at the Chocolate Rose Auditions on Saturday afternoon (December 2) at the Chocolate Lounge in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old model and businesswoman rocked a black tracksuit and sneakers while wearing a long, platinum blonde wig for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Amber shared that she has decided to grow out her signature buzz cut hairstyle and will be wearing a lot more wigs until her own hair is a lot longer.

“I’m good with just blonde wigs for now until my hair grows out and I really, really want a ponytail,” Amber said. “I know it might sound corny, but as a girl it’s been so many years since I’ve pulled my hair back in a ponytail and I just miss it!”

10+ pictures inside of Amber Rose arriving at the event…