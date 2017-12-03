Ava Phillippe Attends Teen Vogue Summit After Paris Debut

Ava Phillippe strikes a pose while attending the Teen Vogue Summit LA on Saturday (December 2) in Playa Vista, Cafif.

The 18-year-old was joined by her mom Reese Witherspoon‘s A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay, as well as two of the film’s stars, Storm Reid and Rowan Blanchard.

Also in attendance were Aly & AJ, Hillary Clinton, Yara Shahidi, Chloe X Halle, and Lilly Singh.

During the event, Yara and Hillary took the stage for the opening keynote conversation where they discussed the newly passed tax reform bill, the midterm elections, and the Trump administration.