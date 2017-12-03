Beyonce Changes Her Email Address Every Week, Ed Sheeran Reveals!

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce collaborated on their song “Perfect,” and he’s revealing how it happened – including a tidbit on Beyonce‘s personal email!

“I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week. She’s very good at [hiding]. It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think,” Ed told ET about contacting Beyonce to collaborate.

“So I emailed that and then we got on the phone, and it’s been in the works since May,” Ed continued.

“The original version of ‘Perfect’ was just an acoustic guitar and she rung me up and was like, ‘I don’t know how you feel about this but I’ve taken all the instruments off it and it’s just gonna be acoustic guitar,’ and I was like, ‘Ah that’s great, because it used to be that!’ Then when we got in together, it wasn’t so much notes, it was very much like a back and forth thing, like, ‘What’d you think of this?’ Or ‘What do you think of this?’ and [we were] probably in the studio for four hours,” Ed said. “She was just like, ‘Right!’ Went in, one take, came out, like, ‘Yeah, that sounds alright!’”

