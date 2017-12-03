Billy Bush Pens Essay About 'Access Hollywood' Tape Scandal: 'Yes, Donald Trump, You Said That'

Billy Bush is firing back at the President of the United States after recent reports have surfaced suggesting Donald Trump is claiming the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape leaked in October 2016 isn’t real.

“President Trump is currently indulging in some revisionist history, reportedly telling allies, including at least one United States senator, that the voice on the tape is not his. This has hit a raw nerve in me,” Billy wrote in a New York Times essay published on Sunday (December 3).

“He said it. ‘Grab ‘em by the p–y.’ Of course he said it. And we laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator,” he wrote about the recording, which Trump previously dismissed as “locker-room banter.”

