Blake Lively Looks So Different in Short, Dark Haired Wig on Set!

Sun, 03 December 2017 at 1:30 pm

Blake Lively has been busy filming her new film The Rhythm Section, and is rocking a totally new look for the movie.

Last month, the 30-year-old actress was seen filming and looked unrecognizable. Now, she’s wearing a black short wig on the set of the film on Sunday (December 3) in Dublin, Ireland.

If you missed it, Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds took to social media to comment on his wife’s on-set look last month.

