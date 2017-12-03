Sun, 03 December 2017 at 1:30 pm
Blake Lively Looks So Different in Short, Dark Haired Wig on Set!
Blake Lively has been busy filming her new film The Rhythm Section, and is rocking a totally new look for the movie.
Last month, the 30-year-old actress was seen filming and looked unrecognizable. Now, she’s wearing a black short wig on the set of the film on Sunday (December 3) in Dublin, Ireland.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively
If you missed it, Blake‘s husband Ryan Reynolds took to social media to comment on his wife’s on-set look last month.
15+ pictures inside of Blake Lively filming on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: wenn Posted to: Blake Lively
Sponsored Links by ZergNet