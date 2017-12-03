Top Stories
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Vocal Chops with Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love' - Watch!

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Vocal Chops with Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love' - Watch!

Britney Spears shared a video of her singing Elvis Presley’s hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love” live on Instagram!

“I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true,” Britney captioned the video. “I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom 💥 When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!”

Madonna covered Britney‘s song “Toxic” yesterday, if you missed it. And if you didn’t know, Britney turned 36 years old this weekend!
Photos: Wenn
