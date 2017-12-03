Britney Spears Shows Off Her Vocal Chops with Elvis Presley's 'Can't Help Falling in Love' - Watch!

Britney Spears shared a video of her singing Elvis Presley’s hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love” live on Instagram!

“I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true,” Britney captioned the video. “I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom 💥 When the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!! Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes, and for letting me do what I love. I appreciate you more than you will ever know!!!!”

Madonna covered Britney‘s song “Toxic” yesterday, if you missed it. And if you didn’t know, Britney turned 36 years old this weekend!