Carol Burnett CBS Special 2017 - Celebrity Guests Revealed!

The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special is airing in just a few hours on CBS, and will feature some special celebrity guests!

The special was filmed at Stage 33 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, which was the show’s original soundstage! Legendary comedian Carol will be joined by her former co-stars Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner with costume designer Bob Mackie to reminisce about their favorite sketches, guest stars, moments, and more.

In addition, a bunch of celebrity guests will be joining Carol for the event, airing on CBS from 8-10pm ET.

Click inside for the full list of celebrity guests set for tonight’s Carol Burnett special…

Full Celebrity Guest List

Jim Carrey

Kristin Chenoweth

Stephen Colbert

Harry Connick Jr.

Bill Hader

Jay Leno

Jane Lynch

Bernadette Peters

Maya Rudolph

Martin Short