Chrissy Teigen's Response to John Legend's Birthday Post Is Too Funny

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her birthday on November 30, when she turned 32 years old with a Pan Am-themed party!

Earlier in the day, Chrissy‘s husband John Legend took to Instagram with a low-res photo of his wife and a sweet message: “Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen! I’m so happy you were born! You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!”

Chrissy‘s response to John in the comments was so funny – she wrote “How about a hi-res.”