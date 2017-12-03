Daisy Ridley Clarifies Reports That She's Leaving 'Star Wars' After 'Episode IX'

Daisy Ridley is clarifying reports that she’s done playing Rey after Star Wars: Episode IX, where she implied that after three movies she thought the story would end.

“When I did sign up, I did sign up for three films and that’s where I sort of saw the story ending,” Daisy told the BBC. I think everyone has perhaps taken that as me going, ‘I don’t want anything to do with it’ which is vastly untrue because this is awesome.”

Daisy will be seen in Episode 8 aka The Last Jedi, out on December 14. Episode 9 will hit theaters in 2019.