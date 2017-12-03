DJ Khaled Celebrates Birthday With 'The Four' Cast

DJ Khaled snaps a photo with his The Four cast mates Fergie, Sean Combs, and Meghan Trainor at his birthday party on Saturday (December 2) in Beverly Hills.

The rapper was also joined by many celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, and more.

“Biggest party 🎉 of the decade ! Thank you for everyone coming out #djkhaledbdaycelebration video and pics I’m let go after I rest up .. thank you @diddy @kodaklens for hosting dj @kidcapri101 ! Ain’t no party like #BILLIEANDDIDDY #DIDDYANDBILLIE party ! at this celebration we had more icons attend then any award show,” DJ Khaled wrote on Instagram afterwards.

You can catch Meghan, Khaled, Fergie and Diddy on The Four: Battle for Stardom premiere on January 4 on Fox!